ATC declares KP CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Gandapur and PTI leader Umer Tanveer Butt proclaimed offenders on Wednesday. The court also began proceedings to declare PTI's Aamer Mehmood Kiani a proclaimed offender.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra adjourned the case till January 15 and issued arrest warrants for those absent from the hearing.

The case relates to an FIR filed at I-9 Police Station in 2022, following PTI-led protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify Imran Khan from holding public office. The decision stemmed from Khan's sentence in the Toshakhana case, where he was accused of misusing his premiership to sell gifts worth over Rs140 million received during foreign visits.

PTI workers had staged nationwide protests, with chaotic scenes reported outside the ECP office. Separately, PTI leader Faisal Javed has petitioned to remove anti-terror charges from the case.

This development follows a brief legal reprieve for Gandapur last week, when the ATC suspended arrest warrants issued in a separate case and annulled earlier proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender.