Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC declares KP CM Gandapur proclaimed offender

ATC declares KP CM Gandapur proclaimed offender
Web Desk
2:33 PM | January 08, 2025
National

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leader Umer Tanveer Butt proclaimed offenders on Wednesday. The court also began proceedings to declare PTI's Aamer Mehmood Kiani a proclaimed offender.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra adjourned the case till January 15 and issued arrest warrants for those absent from the hearing.

The case relates to an FIR filed at I-9 Police Station in 2022, following PTI-led protests against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify Imran Khan from holding public office. The decision stemmed from Khan's sentence in the Toshakhana case, where he was accused of misusing his premiership to sell gifts worth over Rs140 million received during foreign visits.

PTI workers had staged nationwide protests, with chaotic scenes reported outside the ECP office. Separately, PTI leader Faisal Javed has petitioned to remove anti-terror charges from the case.

Amazon to invest $11bn in AI infrastructure in US state of Georgia

This development follows a brief legal reprieve for Gandapur last week, when the ATC suspended arrest warrants issued in a separate case and annulled earlier proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025