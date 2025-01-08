ATC extends interim bail of Mussarat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema till January 29 in 11 cases related to the May 9 riots. ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the PTI leaders and sought arguments from the counsel for the parties on the next date of the hearing. Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Jamshed Iqbal Cheema also appeared before the court upon the expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance. The leaders had approached the court for bail in cases related to Jinnah House attack, Askari Tower attack, torching of vehicles near Rahat Bakery, and other incidents.