Cameron Diaz gives reason of stepping away from Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - Cameron Diaz, after featuring in 2014 film Annie, took a break from acting. In 2018, one of her close friends Selma Blair revealed at the Oscar’s Vanity Fair pre-party in LA that Diaz is ‘done’ with acting. In a statement, Blair opened that she had a lunch with the Mask actress and while they were sitting together, the two recalled the time they spent during the film, The Sweetest Thing. “I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting, she’s like ‘I’m done’.” Later in 2018, Diaz publicly referred herself as ‘actually retired’ in conversation with Entertainment Weekly. However, the chances of her stepping away from acting were already visible as she mentioned feeling stressed of all the travelling that comes along with the profession and how it has been taking a toll on her health. According to E News, The Holiday actress explained: “I just went, ‘I can’t really say who I am to myself.’ Which is a hard thing to face up to. I felt the need to make myself whole.”

Despite making all these statements, the 52-year-old actress could not keep herself distanced from showbiz for a long time as she will be marking her comeback with upcoming film Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx.