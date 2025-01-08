Campaign against illegal foreign nationals continues

ISLAMABAD - The authorities have deported 183 foreign nationals who were illegally staying in Islamabad, in the first week of year 2025 while 2 illegal foreign nationals are in the holding areas, according to the officials.

The office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory on Tuesday clarified that only the illegal foreign nationals are being repatriated as per law of the land. “With regard to Afghan nationals, it is being clarified that those holding valid documentation — such as Proof of Registration (POR) cards, Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), visas, or those listed for third-country resettlement — are not being repatriated,” said a press release. It said Islamabad civil administration remains committed to safeguarding the rights of all documented individuals.

“The administration, during the search and combing operations, ensures that the law is upheld while giving undocumented foreign nationals the opportunity to validate their status.” The press release said that in 2025, a total of 183 illegal foreign nationals have been deported from Islamabad while 2 illegal nationals are in holding areas. It said that all the time these deported individuals lacked any form of legal documentation to remain in Pakistan. The authorities continue to act strictly in accordance with the law, targeting only those who fail to present valid credentials, it said further. “The civil administration reaffirms its commitment to ensuring fair and humane treatment of all individuals while strictly adhering to legal requirements. Foreign nationals are encouraged to ensure they carry valid documentation to avoid any inconvenience,” the press release concluded.

In October 2023, Pakistan had announced a plan to deport foreign nationals who either did not have valid visas or had overstayed their visa for more than one year. The mass deportations primarily affected those Afghans who fled to Pakistan after Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. There were an estimated 3.8 million Afghans in Pakistan at the time the deportation plan was announced, according to the United Nations, while Pakistani authorities believed the number to be as high as 4.4 million. Of these, only a few held the required documentation for legally staying in Pakistan with Afghans accounting for 98% of the foreign nationals in Pakistan. An estimated 746,800 Afghans were deported from Pakistan by 1st April 2024.