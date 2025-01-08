As I picked up a pen and paper, I recalled a child who served me at a hotel. Instead of holding a notebook, he clutched a small cloth and wore dirty clothes while working. Child labour has become a significant issue in our time. Children are forced to work at an age when they should be playing and studying. Education, the backbone of every nation, has propelled many countries to greatness. Yet, tragically, we in Pakistan have deprived our new generation of this fundamental right.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), Pakistan is among the highest-ranked countries for child labour, with approximately 3.4 million child workers. Most of them are between the ages of 5 and 18. Around 61% work as farmers, 24% in services, and 18% as labourers in industries. Among these, 70% are boys and 30% are girls. While poverty drives many children to work, some parents lack awareness of the importance of education. In certain areas, education is unavailable, and children are instead made shepherds.

Child labour has also led to numerous health issues in children, including mental health challenges, stunted growth, and chronic illnesses. By not prioritising education, we are failing to secure our nation’s future. If we equip these children with pencils and notebooks, we can pave the way for a brighter tomorrow.

I urge the Pakistani government to address this issue urgently. The country is already grappling with numerous challenges, and neglecting children’s education will only deepen these problems in the future.

ALI HASSAN BALOCH,

Hub.