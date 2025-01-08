CM Gandapur chairs meeting to discuss air quality issues in province

Peshawar - An important meeting regarding the air quality of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was held here on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair. The meeting comprehensively deliberated on issues related to air quality in the province, particularly in the provincial capital, and made numerous important decisions to address these concerns.

Besides provincial cabinet members, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Pir Musawir Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Ikramullah Khan, relevant administrative secretaries, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to introduce an Electric Vehicle Policy in the province to address air pollution challenges, in addition to finalizing an action plan aimed at improving the Air Quality Index (AQI) and controlling smog in Peshawar and adjacent districts. The proposed action plan will be presented to the provincial cabinet for final approval.

To ensure effective implementation of the plan, a task force will also be established. Moreover, the action plan proposes various short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures, assigning responsibilities to all relevant departments and institutions.

Additionally, a committee, headed by the Additional Chief Secretary for Planning & Development, will be established to oversee the measures and efforts of all relevant departments and institutions. A modern control room will be set up for real-time monitoring of air quality in Peshawar and surrounding districts. The meeting also decided to install an Emission Monitoring System to regularly monitor industrial emissions and develop a mechanism for emission testing of vehicles at entry and exit points of Peshawar.

The process of issuing vehicle fitness certificates will be digitized, and brick kilns across the province will be registered and shifted to Zigzag Technology in a phased manner. Relevant authorities were directed to strictly enforce the decision to close illegal crushing plants in the province and take strict action against industrial units causing air pollution. Similarly, action will be taken against petrol pumps selling substandard fuel, and Air Quality Monitoring Stations will be established at all divisional headquarters.

Moreover, Air Purification Towers will be installed in Peshawar, and steps will be taken to enhance the capacity of the Environmental Protection Agency. In the first phase, regional offices of the agency will be established. To reduce smog and air pollution, effective and meaningful collaboration will be established between relevant departments, academia, and donor agencies. A public awareness campaign will also be launched to educate people about the negative effects of air pollution, and environment-friendly trees will be planted on a large scale during the upcoming plantation campaign.

During the briefing, the meeting was informed about the current air quality in Peshawar, factors harming air quality, and other related issues.

It was noted that the largest contributor to air pollution is the transport sector, responsible for 58% of air pollution, followed by roadside dust, which contributes 17%.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that air pollution is a critical issue, and immediate measures are necessary to prevent it from becoming a more serious problem, adding that his government is committed to effectively addressing this challenge. “Identifying the contributing factors accurately and devising a comprehensive and practical strategy to address them is the need of the hour,” he remarked and assured that the government will prioritize providing the necessary resources for the implementation of the action plan.

The Chief Minister directed that timelines be set for the implementation of proposed measures to ensure better outcomes, and an effective coordination system should be established among all relevant departments and institutions. He emphasized taking steps to address the issue of smoke-emitting vehicles while ensuring that no one’s livelihood is affected.

Special attention should be given to planting trees and green belts in government offices, on roadsides, and in other public places, while ensuring the regular cleaning of roads in urban areas, he directed. Furthermore, he directed educational institutions to take special initiatives to raise awareness among children about air pollution.