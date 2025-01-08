Court indicts another accused in GHQ attack case

A special anti-terrorism court has indicted Shaheer Sikandar, another accused in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

The hearing, held at Adiala Jail, was presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah. The PTI chairman, also an accused in the case, was present, and attendance of all accused was duly recorded.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel submitted three applications. Omar Ayub requested access to the case records, while Ajmal Sabir and Malik Ansar filed pleas for acquittal.

The court instructed the defence to present their arguments on these applications during the next hearing, which has been scheduled for January 13.

This marks the conclusion of the indictment process, with charges now framed against all 119 accused in the GHQ attack case. Shaheer Sikandar’s indictment follows the earlier charging of 118 other accused.