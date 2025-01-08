Dar chairs inter-ministerial committee meeting for international conference

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the inter-ministerial committee for the International Conference on “Girls Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities” to assess the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Conference.

The International Conference on Girls Education will be held in Pakistan from January 11-12, 2025, according to a statement issued by the office of Deputy Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Information Ataullah Tarar, Minister of Federal Education and Federal Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister Youth Affairs, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Foreign Secretary and Secretary Education.