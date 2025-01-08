Wednesday, January 08, 2025
DC stresses to make plantations in graveyards

STAFF REPORT
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo on Tuesday directed the authorities of the Forest Department and Revenue staff to make plantations in the graveyards. Presiding over a meeting at his office, the deputy commissioner said plants should be grown in the spaces between the graves, walls with installation of and entrance and exit gates should be constructed around the graveyards. DC Dharejo also directed the concerned officials for upgrading the place for funeral prayers and making spaces for more graves.

STAFF REPORT

