DC visits hospital, reviews facilities

January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq paid a surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital in Bahawalpur.  He toured the hospital’s outpatient department, pathology lab, and pharmacy. He reviewed the facilities provided to patients in the outpatient department. He also assessed the stock of medications and the facilities available for pathological testing and inspected cleanliness and landscaping.

The Assistant Commissioner of Bahawalpur City and the Medical Superintendent of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital were present on this occasion. The DC directed the doctors and paramedics to provide best possible healthcare facilities to patients and keep the hospital clean and green.

