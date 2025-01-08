EUTA general body focuses on delayed salary disbursements

Peshawar - To address the Engineering University’s ongoing financial crisis and its impact on faculty and staff members, the Engineering University Teachers’ Association (EUTA) convened a General Body meeting on Tuesday. The EUTA President, Amer Taj, and General Secretary, Dr Atif Sardar, presided over the meeting, which focused on the critical issue of delayed salary disbursements for university employees.

During the session, the association’s general body expressed grave dissatisfaction with the administration’s inability to anticipate and resolve the growing financial challenges, highlighting the need for improved strategic planning.

The faculty members underscored the severe hardships caused by these delays, stressing that timely salary payments are not just essential but a fundamental obligation to ensure employee stability and professional integrity.

The meeting unanimously resolved to give the administration a one-day deadline to release all pending salaries, including arrears for ad-hoc relief and disparity reduction allowances. They warned that failure to comply would result in a university-wide protest starting on the following Thursday, halting all academic activities, including examinations.

In another resolution, it was demanded that all pending GP Fund requests be fulfilled within seven working days, citing the fund’s importance as an employee safety net during financial hardships.

The faculty members emphasized that delayed salaries and withholding of the GP Fund, both critical financial lifelines, constitute a violation of basic rights and a breach of employee trust.