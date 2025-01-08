Faysal Funds transitions from conventional to Shariah-compliant asset management firm

Karachi - Faysal Funds is proud to announce a major milestone, having fully transitioned from a conventional asset management company to a completely Shariah-compliant one. This achievement is a testament to the trust and support of our valued investors and partners. It marks a journey based on trust, collaboration, and shared values. This milestone reflects Faysal Funds’ commitment to offering investment solutions according to Islamic principles. Faysal Funds will continue to uphold the highest standards of Shariah compliance in all its operations, ensuring a brighter, more ethical future for all.

Nadir Rahman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Faysal Funds, said, “This achievement is an important milestone for us. It highlights our strong commitment to providing investment options that are both ethical and follow Shariah law. We are excited to offer our investors a chance to meet their financial goals while staying true to their values. This approach ensures that the investments contribute to a sustainable and responsible future.”

With the support of the Pakistani government, Faysal Funds has expanded and provided moral financial products to its customers. The government has played a key role by developing laws and regulations that make it easier for Islamic finance to grow in the country. These efforts include setting up rules that ensure Islamic banking and investment products in accordance with the Shariah principles. Additionally, the government has worked to educate the public on the benefits of Islamic finance, helping people understand how it offers an alternative to conventional financial services. This supportive environment has allowed companies like Faysal Funds to thrive and continue offering Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

Similarly, Faysal Bank has been instrumental in developing the growth of Islamic banking and investment solutions. With its longstanding commitment to Islamic finance, the bank has laid a solid foundation for Faysal Funds’ success in offering Shariah-compliant investment plans.

Faysal Funds’ investment plan is designed to help investors grow their wealth in accordance with Islamic principles while contributing to the development of a more ethical and sustainable financial landscape in Pakistan.