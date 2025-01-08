Five booked for killing three detainees in police lockup in Sadar Tandlianwala

Police have registered a case against five suspects accused of killing three detainees inside the lockup of police station, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to the FIR, the attackers stormed the police station, opened fire on the detainees, and killed them on the spot. During the shooting, a bystander sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspects also exchanged fire with an on-duty constable before fleeing the scene. Authorities are conducting further investigations.