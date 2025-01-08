Freeing Speech

Life was simpler when platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Telegram were merely tools for connection and sharing glimpses of daily life. Today, every policy change by these tech giants has global ramifications, sparking debates that transcend borders. Social media’s content moderation policies, algorithms, and decisions about what is permitted or censored have effectively made it a powerful, international fourth pillar of governance—one that requires scrutiny on a global scale.

Meta’s recent announcement, made by Mark Zuckerberg, that Facebook and its other platforms will end their fact-checking program in the United States reflects a shifting tide in how social media companies approach content. The past decade saw the rise of the so-called “politically correct” movement, where opinions that challenged traditional views were increasingly marginalized. The hope was that this would create a more inclusive online space, allowing mainstream, acceptable discourse to thrive while pushing more extreme opinions into obscurity.

Instead, these measures often became tools of excessive control, wielded with disproportionate force, particularly by those aligned with the Democratic establishment in the United States. This approach reverberated across Europe and, by extension, much of the world. But the backlash was inevitable. Fringe opinions and countercultures, once relegated to obscure corners of the internet like Reddit and 4chan, re-entered mainstream discourse, amplified in part by Elon Musk’s transformation of Twitter into a megaphone for right-wing perspectives. Meta’s decision to scale back its fact-checking efforts is not revolutionary but emblematic of this broader cultural shift toward a “free speech” ethos online.

However, it would be naive to assume that censorship or politically motivated content moderation has disappeared. These practices have simply become more covert. While overt bans or fact-checking programs may have receded, shadow-banning, algorithmic suppression, and quiet account removals remain common tools in the arsenal of these platforms. For instance, posts about Palestine are frequently shadow-banned, their reach curtailed by algorithms. Users may find themselves deplatformed under vague pretexts, with limited avenues for recourse.

This opaque approach to moderation is not limited to Palestine but extends to any topic deemed sensitive by the dominant geopolitical powers, particularly the United States. The conversation may seem freer, but the mechanisms of control remain firmly in place, just hidden from view.