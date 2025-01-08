Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola

January 08, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,000 and was sold at Rs276,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs275,000 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.  The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs857 to Rs236,625 from Rs235,768, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs216,907 from Rs216,121. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,350 and RsRs.2,872.08, respectively.  The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,642 from $2,632, the association reported.

