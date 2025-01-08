Wednesday, January 08, 2025
High Commissioner Faisal extends support to British Jr Champion Sohail Adnan

Azhar Khan
11:01 PM | January 08, 2025
Sports

British Junior Squash Champion Sohail Adnan met with His Excellency Faisal, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in the UK. The High Commissioner extended his best wishes for Sohail Adnan's promising future and offered logistical support to facilitate his career progression.

Accompanying Sohail Adnan was Muhammad Mansoor, Vice President of Punjab Squash (Admin), who also participated in the meeting. The encouragement provided by the High Commissioner is expected to have a significant impact on Sohail Adnan’s career. 

Furthermore, the High Commissioner promised to work with Muhammad Mansoor to address players' visa issues and ensure the provision of additional facilities to support their development. Meanwhile, Punjab Squash expressed its commitment to taking all necessary measures to advance the careers of squash players.

Azhar Khan

