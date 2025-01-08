Historically rich Sikh-era site to be restored for religious tourism in KP

PESHAWAR - The Archaeology Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced plans to conserve and restore a significant Sikh-era historical site in Nowshera district to boost religious tourism by attracting Sikh devotees and history enthusiasts from around the globe. Located on the banks of the Kabul River in the Pir Sabaq area of Nowshera, the site is the Samadhi (cremation site or tomb) of Akali Phoola Singh Nihang, a prominent Sikh leader and senior general in the Sikh Khalsa Army during the early 19th century. Adjacent to the Samadhi lies a Gurdwara and a brick structure locally referred to as the “Sikh Barrack,” likely serving as a guesthouse for pilgrims. “The site commemorates a battle fought over 200 years ago between Sikh forces and local Pashtun and Afghan forces led by Azim Khan Barakzai,” explained Dr. Abdul Samad, Director of Archaeology, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Akali Phoola Singh, who led a significant portion of Sikh forces, was cremated here after falling in the fierce Battle of Nowshera in 1823.

In his honour, these structures were erected and have since endured the ravages of time, including the devastating floods of 2010 that submerged and damaged the site.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a haven for religious tourism where every stone tells a story,” remarked Dr. Samad. Dr Samad shared that the Archaeology Department, in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI) KP, has initiated plans to restore the site to its former glory. The project aims to promote Sikh heritage tourism by preserving monuments such as the Samadhi of Akali Phoola Singh. The department has also started celebrating British and Sikh-era history by conserving various historic monuments and opening them to both local and international tourists. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is home to nearly 90% of Sikh heritage sites of religious and military interest in Pakistan,” Dr. Samad noted, emphasising the potential for these sites to attract thousands of Sikh visitors from around the world. Efforts are also underway to restore the historic Jamrud Fort, where the Samadhi of General Hari Singh Nalwa, another revered Sikh leader, is located. This project, supported by a World Bank grant of Rs. 94 million, has completed its first phase, with the site set to open for Sikh pilgrims after obtaining the necessary legal permissions. A UK-based historian, author, and filmmaker Bobby Singh Bansal described Jamrud Fort as a “goldmine” for attracting Sikh tourists.

In a lecture at Peshawar Museum, he highlighted Hari Singh Nalwa’s significance and the deep reverence Sikhs hold for him. Beyond Jamrud Fort and the Nowshera site, the province boasts several other Sikh heritage landmarks, including Ali Mardan Bagh, Bala Hissar Fort, Gor Khatree, Shabqadar Fort, Bara Fort, Saragari and the Bhai Biba Singh Temple, which collectively offer immense potential for religious and heritage tourism. The conservation of Sikh-era monuments in KP reflects the region’s rich multicultural history. By restoring these sites, the province aims to foster interfaith harmony and create opportunities for cultural exchange, making it a key destination for religious and historical tourism, Dr Samad concluded.