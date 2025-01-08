Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

IMF rejects Pakistan's proposal to cut sales tax on electricity bills

IMF rejects Pakistan's proposal to cut sales tax on electricity bills
Web Desk
5:01 PM | January 08, 2025
Business

The government's plan to reduce the electricity tariff faced a setback as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) turned down Islamabad's proposal to cut sales tax.

The Ministry of Energy had recommended a reduction in sales tax, prompting the government to submit a request to the global lender. However, the IMF rejected the proposal, citing its loan program conditions.

The IMF stated that exemptions from new taxes cannot be granted, as reducing sales tax would hinder the achievement of tax collection targets.

Currently, consumers are charged GST twice in electricity bills—18 percent on the total bill amount and another sales tax on the fuel cost adjustment.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025