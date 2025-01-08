Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Imran Khan directs PTI to advance negotiations with government: Barrister Gohar

Web Desk
4:55 PM | January 08, 2025
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar announced that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the party to continue negotiations with the government.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail after meeting with Khan, Barrister Gohar stated that Khan has allowed the party to present its two key demands in writing to the government’s negotiation committee. He reiterated that Khan had dismissed any possibility of striking a deal with the government.

Gohar emphasized the importance of a third negotiation session, warning that progress would stall if the negotiating team was not permitted to meet afterward.

Earlier reports indicated that talks between the government and PTI had reached an impasse, with discussions remaining inconclusive due to PTI’s failure to submit written demands.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has yet to call a session of the dialogue committees, leaving the third phase of government-PTI talks uncertain.

Rana Sanaullah denies pressure for Imran Khan's release, criticizes PTI's propaganda

PTI leader Asad Qaiser argued that the statements made by PTI representatives in previous meetings should be considered as written demands. He stressed that the government must involve key stakeholders to move the dialogue forward.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Imran Khan outlined two core demands: forming a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and November 26, and securing the release of innocent PTI workers.

Flanked by PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Salman Akram Raja, and Shibli Faraz, Barrister Gohar reaffirmed the party’s commitment to preventing a deadlock in the discussions, following two rounds of talks with the government committee.

