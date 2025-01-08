Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Iran steps up air defense drills near key nuclear site amid Israeli, US threats

January 08, 2025
TEHRAN  -  Iran’s military has begun drills focusing on air defenses near the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant in the center of the country as part of exercises planned nationwide, state media reported on Tuesday.

The drills — dubbed Eqtedar, or “might,” in Farsi — have involved the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological branch of Iran’s military, alongside the army.

“The first phase of the joint Eqtedar exercises in the air defense zone of the Natanz nuclear facility has commenced under the orders of the air defense headquarters commander,” state TV said. It added that IRGC air forces were undertaking “an all-out point defense” of the site “against a multitude of air threats in tough electronic warfare conditions.”

On Monday, IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said the drills, which will also cover other parts of Iran until mid-March, were being conducted in response to “new security threats,” without elaborating.

Several branches of the IRGC, including the navy and the paramilitary Basij forces, will also take part in the exercises, he added. At the end of October, Israel attacked key military targets in Iran, degrading its air defense and missile production capabilities in retaliation for a massive ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier that month. Iran’s attack was launched in response to Israel’s killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in September and involved hundreds of ballistic missiles being shot at Israel, triggering sirens across the country.

