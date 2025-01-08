Jirga opposes travel restrictions at Angoor Adda

South waziristan - The Ahmadzai tribe convened a grand tribal jirga on Tuesday at Angoor Adda, a Pak-Afghan border area, with a large number of local tribal elders and youth in attendance.

The jirga aimed to address the pressing issues faced by the local tribesmen and resulted in unanimous resolutions opposing the use of visas and passports for cross-border movement, deeming it contrary to international conventions.

In a collective decision, the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe announced that they would not accept the imposition of travel restrictions through the One Document Regime, which mandates the use of passports and visas. The jirga declared that a committee, to be formed by the Ahmadzai Wazir residents of Birmal, would implement measures to halt passport-based travel.

Furthermore, the jirga decided that the tribe’s elders’ negotiating committee would no longer engage in discussions or hold jirgas with local authorities at Angoor Adda. This move was presented as a firm stance against external interference and an assertion of tribal autonomy.

The jirga clarified that, apart from cases involving the transportation of deceased individuals, no cross-border travel using passports would be permitted until the Ahmadzai tribe is granted an exemption from the One Document Regime. Violators of the tribe’s consensus would face a hefty fine of Rs50,000.

Tribal leaders from both political and social spheres expressed their support for initiatives aimed at peaceful and sustainable resolutions to the challenges faced by the Ahmadzai tribe and emphasized the importance of unity and collective action in preserving the tribe’s rights and freedoms.

Earlier, the grand jirga also highlighted the hardships imposed by the One Document Regime, which they claimed has restricted the tribe’s traditional way of life and their freedom to move across ancestral lands. They stressed the need for immediate, practical, and lasting measures to address their grievances and ensure their rights are respected.

This jirga stands as a testament to the Ahmadzai tribe’s resilience and determination to safeguard their heritage and autonomy amid evolving border regulations.