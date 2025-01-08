Judiciary more independent after 26th Amend: SCBA chief

ISLAMABAD - President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Tuesday believed that the 26th amendment has made judiciary more independent than ever and has enhanced the accessibility of justice for ordinary citizens.

In response to a letter, written by former presidents of the SCBA to him a day ago, Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta said that the Association has always been at the forefront of upholding the rule of law, and advocated for the independence and supremacy of institutions, including the Parliament.

The Association’s five former presidents – Muneer A Malik, Hamid Khan, Ali Ahmad Kurd, Abid Zuberi, Amanullah B Kanrani, and incumbent SCBA Secretary Salman Mansoor – on January 6 had written a joint letter to Mian Rauf asking him to support their demand that a Full Court, comprising all SC judges, hear and adjudicate the petitions against the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

In a statement, the present SCBA president made it abundantly clear that the Constitution, in its present form, is the supreme law of the land, and it is incumbent upon everyone to ensure its adherence in both letter and spirit.

He added, “It needs mention here that during the election campaign, I emphasized that only the Parliament has the authority to amend the constitution. The vast majority of the legal community, including former presidents, support this stance, except only a few individuals who authored this letter, based on political motivations, aiming to create division among lawyers.”

Mian Rauf said; “Over the years, we have seen the judiciary, often overstepping its mandate, wasting valuable resources and energies on prolonged political matters, deciding them on the basis of personal preferences and became a tool of disruption to smooth governance.

We believe that the 26th amendment has made the judiciary more independent than ever and has enhanced the accessibility of justice for ordinary citizens.”

He maintained that the subject letter incorrectly claims that the 26th amendment has made the executive “Master of the Roaster”. It further falsely referred the Constitutional Bench as “executive-dominated” bench.

Rauf emphasized that the Constitutional Bench is fully operational and functioning at its highest capacity. Any matters related to the 26th amendment now fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Bench. No one should compel the Court to call a Full Court. Any such convening under political duress will have no relevance and shall not be accepted by the legal fraternity.

“We strongly disapprove writing of such letters by few individuals as their viewpoints have already been rejected by the legal community. They should refrain from creating divisions within the legal community. Any future attempts to do so will be met with a firm response,” he concluded.