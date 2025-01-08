JUI-F stages strike in Balochistan over alleged by-poll rigging

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) observed a strike across Quetta and various parts of Balochistan on Wednesday, protesting alleged rigging in the provincial assembly by-polls.

Party workers blocked key routes, including the Quetta-Karachi highway near Khuzdar and the national highway near Sona Khan police station in Quetta. The Quetta-Taftan highway in Nushki was also disrupted.

The strike, initially planned for Tuesday, was postponed due to mobile service suspension in Quetta by the provincial government.

Re-polling for 15 stations of the PB-45 Quetta-VIII constituency was held on January 5 following a Supreme Court order. PPP candidate Ali Madad Jattak retained his seat, defeating JUI-F’s Mir Usman Pirkani.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, speaking at a press conference in Karachi, criticized the newly elected parliament, labeling it a product of rigging, and announced plans for a nationwide protest against what he termed the most rigged elections in Pakistan’s history.