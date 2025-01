LAHORE - The trials have begun to form teams for the Khatri Premier League (KPL 3). A large number of Muslim Khatri community players participated enthusiastically on the first day of the KPL trials at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Tuesday. The selection committee included ex-Test cricketer Tauseef Ahmed (chairman), Umar Rashid and coordinator Sadiq Khatri, Muhammad Yasin Munim.