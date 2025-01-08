Killing of three people in lockup: 8 cops suspended

FAISALABAD - The Regional Police Officer (RPO) has suspended 8 police officials on the charge of negligence which caused the killing of three people in a police lockup. A police spokesman said that five unidentified assailants stormed into the Saddar Tandlianwala police station and shot dead three locked accused in addition to inflicting serious injuries to the fourth one on late Sunday night. After receiving information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan took serious notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.

On the basis of the initial inquiry report, the RPO suspended 8 police officials over their negligence including former SHO City Tandlianwala police station Inspector Basharat Ali, Inspector Imran Sarwar, Investigation Officer City Tandlianwala, SHO City Tandlianwala Sub Inspector (SI) Pervaiz Khalid, SHO Saddar Tandlianwala police station SI Mubasshar Hussain, Muharrar City Tandlianwala Head Constable Naeem Hassan, Muharrar Saddar Tandlianwala Head Constable Nauman Ali, Head Constable City Tandlianwala Riaz Ahmad and Constable Saddar Tandlianwala police station Muhammad Usman.

The RPO said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to ensure full security and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

GCWUF STARTS REGISTRATION FOR ITS CONVOCATION

The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has started students’ registration for its 5th convocation 2025. The GCWUF spokesperson said on Tuesday that the university students who completed their PhD degree programmes of 2017-2020 and 2020-2023, MS/MPhil pograms of 2022-2024, ADP/B.Ed (1.5 year) programme of 2022-2024, BS programme of 2020-2024 were directed to get their registered for their participation in the convocation. She said that the university convocation was expected to be held during last week of January and the students could get their registered by applying online up to January 13.