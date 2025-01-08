KP becomes first province to repay debt: KP CM aide

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance and Inter-provincial Coordination, Muzammil Aslam, has underscored Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s historic achievement in becoming the first province to actively reduce its debt.

The provincial government has deposited a substantial amount of Rs30 billion into the Debt Management Fund, with plans to contribute an additional Rs. 30–40 billion, depending on the financial landscape.

In a video statement issued on Tuesday, Muzammil Aslam elaborated that the Debt Management Fund can accommodate up to 10% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s total debt of Rs725 billion. The province has already initiated transfers and remains committed to reducing its financial liabilities, setting a benchmark for other provinces and the federal government.

Aslam highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recent key accomplishments, including the allocation of Rs. 20 billion each to pension and gratuity funds over the past six months, alongside generating Rs3–4 billion in profits through efficient fund management. Additionally, KP has secured three months’ worth of advance salary funds, marking a significant improvement from past challenges in salary disbursements.

The KP CM Advisor also emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is steadfast in its goal to eliminate debt and stabilize the economy, aligning with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The KP Advisor on Finance criticized the federal government for its unsustainable financial policies, noting that Pakistan’s national debt has surged to Rs70,400 billion. He revealed that the federal government borrowed Rs1,248 billion in debt in November 2024 alone, surpassing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s total debt of Rs725 billion accumulated over 77 years. He further highlighted that the country’s debt has grown by Rs27,000 billion since April 2022.

The Advisor urged the federal government to adopt more responsible fiscal practices, drawing lessons from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s success in debt reduction and financial stewardship.