KU, FES consultants ink MoU to empower students in academic goals

KARACHI - The Students’ Guidance, Counseling and Placement Bureau of the University of Karachi and FES Higher Education Consultants signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to establish an understanding of a working relationship for career counseling, maximizing academic and professional opportunities for the students of the University of Karachi, and enhancing their learning and entrepreneurial experiences. As per the MoU, both parties committed to empower students in their pursuit of academic and professional goals by offering educational guidance, raising awareness, sharing essential knowledge and skills. The collaboration aims to strengthen career counseling frameworks and development systems, enhancing the employability and job readiness of students. According to the MoU, the FES Consultants will support initiatives aimed at enhancing the professional development of faculty and the skills of students. The objective is to improve the quality of learning outcomes and the overall educational experience. The MoU seeks to establish and foster collaborations with foreign universities, enabling joint efforts in teaching, learning, and research. The parties will actively explore opportunities to launch joint projects, events, and initiatives of mutual interest, benefiting both institutions and promoting academic and research innovation. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the FES Consultants Director Dr Syed Touqeer Shah inked the MoU documents at the VC Secretariat. The KU Dean of Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, Dean of Faculty of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, Dean of Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences Professor Dr Zaeema Asrar Mohiuddin, in-charge SGCPB Dr Ghazal Khawaja Hummayun, Students Advisor Dr Nosheen Raza, International Students Advisor Dr Shumaila Shafkat Ali, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Syeda Hoor-Ul-Ain and others and Co-Founder FES Consultants Tasadaq Hussain Shah, Business Development and Training Manager Sanila Noor, Branch Manager Asher Sohail, Marketing Officer Fiza Rana, Marketing Officer Ahmer Fida, and others were present on this occasion.