Lahore’s Tourism Potential

Lahore, the most beloved city and the capital of Punjab, is the second-largest city in Pakistan. It is steeped in history, with a rich cultural heritage that remains palpable today. The city is home to a host of educational institutions, mesmerizing landmarks, and vibrant cultural sights, showcasing its unique blend of traditions, cuisines, music, and art. Lahore’s past is marked by the presence of emperors who once ruled the city, but their legacy lives on in its well-preserved historical sites, cultural festivals, and traditional practices.

Lahore is more than just a city—it is a place of enchantment, with a divine essence that only a keen eye and a perceptive mind can truly appreciate. For centuries, its mystery has remained unraveled, a riddle that has captivated the imagination of all who have attempted to grasp it. Lahore is a stage where people from dissimilar backgrounds, experiences, knowledge, and perspectives come to act out their lives, a city that has long been a haven for spiritual and sensual lovers.

It is that place where courtesans once mesmerized sybarites, satiating their cherished desires with coquettish poses while leaving an indelible mark on their minds and souls. Such is the allure of Lahore that once you visit, you are veritably changed forever, returning with a longing to revisit this captivating city, much like a swain who bids farewell to his lady-love with the promise of reuniting soon. It is no wonder people say, “Who has not seen Lahore has not been born,” for to experience Lahore is to experience life itself.

As you utter the word “Lahore,” it rolls off the tongue with a gentle lilt, evoking a sense of warmth and hospitality, much like the rich flavours of its cuisine and the soulful classical rhythms of its music. Lahore is a city deeply rooted in tradition and spirituality, embodying vitality and kaleidoscopic life.

Lahore’s provenance dates back more than two millennia. According to Sir Robert Montgomery, Lahore rose to importance between the 2nd and 4th centuries. The name “Lahore” derives from Lavapuri or Lavpur (City of Lava) and is said to have been founded by Prince Lava, the son of Sita and Rama.

Lahore is the birthplace of many well-known figures and has produced gems in various crafts. In cricket, we have Wasim Akram and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. In education, intellectuals who studied in Lahore, such as Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Ashfaq Ahmed, and the renowned historian F.S. Aijazuddin, have promoted Lahore and Pakistan’s positive image through their art across the world. It seems like whoever Lahore has touched has turned into gold.

Beyond its rich history, culture, and landmarks, Lahore has immense potential to attract investments through its thriving tourism industry. This is another unique aspect of Lahore that the Punjab government can capitalize on to draw in large numbers of foreign visitors and generate millions of dollars. Iconic historical monuments such as the Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort, Minar-e-Pakistan, and Food Street are major tourist attractions, offering a distinct and immersive experience akin to discovering a small city within a larger one.

My recent visit to Lahore Fort, which I had not seen in fifteen years, left me awestruck by its breathtaking beauty, spaciousness, grandeur, cleanliness, and the mysteries that surround it. Although some restoration work was underway in the area where Mughal Emperors once sat, it did not detract from the overall experience. Other historical landmarks, such as Masjid Wazir Khan and Bradlaugh Hall, are also in need of renovation and should be opened to the public and foreigners after refurbishment. During my visit, I had the opportunity to meet Director Kamran Lashari of the Walled City of Lahore, who was guiding a group of foreign tourists through the fort and sharing its rich history with them.

Lifting the ban on the Basant festival could be another great way for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to attract more tourists to Lahore. This vibrant festival, which celebrates the arrival of spring, was once a beloved event in the city, drawing people from all over the world to experience the colourful kites, delicious food, and lively music. By reviving the Basant festival, Lahore can once again showcase its rich cultural heritage and provide a unique opportunity for tourists to interact with locals and learn about their customs and traditions. The festival’s popularity would not only bring in much-needed foreign currency but also help promote a positive image of Pakistan and its people, dispelling xenophobic stereotypes and fostering greater understanding and appreciation. With its unique blend of history, culture, and entertainment, the Basant festival has the potential to become a major tourist attraction, putting Lahore back on the map as a must-visit destination in spring.

However, beyond lifting the ban on Basant and welcoming foreign tourists, the Punjab government must grapple with climate change. Lahore has been the worst-hit city by changing climate patterns and has recently ranked as the most polluted city globally on the Air Quality Index (AQI). Anthropogenic activities have cost humans, especially Lahorites, dearly. Instead of improving its AQI ranking, Lahore has hit rock bottom. Hazardous air in Punjab is the consequence of successive governments’ dereliction, protests, mismanagement, and political instability.

If Lahore were the stomping ground of politicians, the city’s fate would have been different. In 2022, Pakistan was severely affected by changing climate patterns, triggering devastating floods and causing infrastructure damage worth $14.9 billion, affecting 33 million people.

The PMLN-led government in Pakistan and Punjab has a huge responsibility to address severe air pollution in Punjab, especially in Lahore. Instead of blaming India or seeking climate reparations from other countries, it should take the initiative by allocating funds and resources with a dedicated team to improve air quality. According to the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, Lahore’s life expectancy is estimated to decrease by 7.5 years on average due to toxic air. This is not only a health crisis but also a financial burden on public hospitals and the government. Rising cases of strokes, heart problems, and other health issues related to air pollution are clear indications that the government must take immediate action to mitigate this issue.

Lahore, from being one of the most beloved cities to becoming the most polluted, highlights the flagrant negligence of politicians. The CM Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government is taking steps to make Lahore cleaner and more beautiful, but the pace is exceedingly slow. Instead of focusing on prosecuting political opponents, the government should fast-track efforts to improve Lahore’s AQI ranking for the well-being of children, the elderly, and all Lahorites. They deserve much more than breathing toxic air, as they proudly declare, “Lahore is Lahore.”

Khushwant Singh, in his novel “Delhi,” quotes a couplet by Mirza Ghalib, where he asks his soul, “What is Delhi?” and receives the reply, “The world is the body and Delhi its life.”

Similarly, if someone were to ask me, “What is Lahore?” I would respond, “Pakistan is the body, and Lahore its life.”

“O City of Lahore, may you stay ever lively,

The breeze of your streets has lured me here.”

–Nasir Kazmi

Hamza Malick

The writer is a columnist and academic. He can be contacted at hamza.malick0341@gmail.com