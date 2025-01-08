LRCA manager Abid Hussain visits East Zone VP Malik Aslam

LAHORE - Cricket Operations Manager of Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), Abid Hussain, visited the residence of East Zone Cricket Association Vice President Malik Aslam on his invitation. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and cooperation between LRCA and the East Zone were discussed. Malik Aslam presented his recommendations for the welfare of clubs and players in the East Zone, which will be forwarded to LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed.

Abid Hussain appreciated Malik Aslam’s positive role in promoting club cricket within the East Zone and commended his proactive efforts. Malik Aslam expressed his good wishes for LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed and reaffirmed his unwavering confidence in his leadership.

Abid Hussain also conveyed a special message from LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed to Malik Aslam.The meeting was attended by former first-class cricketer Munawar Javed and Sajid Memorial Cricket Club President Owais Sarwar. Abid Hussain extended an invitation to Malik Aslam to visit the LCCA office, which he graciously accepted.