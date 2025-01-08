LRCA mourns death of Rana Sohail Manzoor

LAHORE - Chairman of Umpires Committee, Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), and President of Brothers Cricket Club, Rana Sohail Manzoor, passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, along with members of the Executive Committee, expressed deep sorrow over Rana Sohail’s demise, describing it as a great loss for Lahore cricket. Kh Nadeem conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. “In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with Rana Sohail’s family and share in their sorrow.” Abid Hussain said: “Today, we have lost a sincere friend whose absence will be deeply felt forever.” Rana Sohail, who was a former PCB panel umpire, was recently presented life time achievement award by Kh Nadeem.