Maryam Nawaz says Imran Khan facing consequences of his own actions

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated on Wednesday that Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was experiencing the consequences of his own actions.

She made these remarks during a ceremony where she distributed scholarships to Sargodha University students.

Advising the students, Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of not becoming a pawn in the pursuit of power. She pointed out that Hassan Niazi had been imprisoned for 10 years due to his actions on May 9 and stated that the world would be different when he is eventually released.

The CM noted that political opposition should be carried out in a civilized manner and urged students to support parties that align with their goals.

Without directly naming Imran Khan, she remarked that Khan was suffering the consequences of his actions, stressing there was no reason to burn Jinnah House over political differences.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that those students who became involved in destructive political agendas were now in jail. She questioned how parents could find peace while their children were incarcerated.