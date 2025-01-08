Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Methane Gas

January 08, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am writing to the Government of Pakistan to call for urgent action regarding methane gas shortages. Methane gas is a necessity for daily life, yet in Pakistan, its supply has been inconsistent, especially during the winter season. In Hub Chowki, there is no methane gas, causing significant problems for the residents.

The lack of methane gas disrupts households, as people are unable to cook food or heat water. Small children cry for food, and families struggle to carry out their daily routines. This shortage has destroyed the rhythm of life and exacerbated difficulties in an already challenging economic environment. Hot water, essential for various tasks, becomes unavailable, forcing people to use cold water, which can lead to health issues.

I urge the Government of Pakistan to address this pressing issue immediately. Without action, the methane gas crisis will continue to create widespread problems and further deteriorate the quality of life for the people of Pakistan.

SEEMA NAWAZ,

Balochistan.

