Minister reviews progress on Jinnah Medical Complex project

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday chaired a progress review meeting on the Jinnah Medical Complex and Research Center project here on Tuesday. Following the Prime Minister’s instructions, the Minister for Planning, the Ministry of Finance, and the Chairman of CDA were tasked with consulting the Chairman of EOBI to explore the possibility of involving EOBI in the commercial aspect of the JMC project under mutually agreed terms and conditions.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was given regarding the implementation of directives issued in the previous meetings as well. The participants of the meeting were informed that the master plan and PC-II for the project have already been approved. The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (MoNHSRC) reported that an initial consultation with the Chairman of EOBI has taken place, where both parties mutually agreed to first conduct a feasibility study of the Jinnah Medical Complex (JMC) project.

Following the study, a proposal will be developed for EOBI’s consideration regarding investment in real estate and its involvement in the commercial aspect of JMC under mutually agreed terms and conditions.

The Aga Khan University (AKU) consultants will assist the CDA in selecting local consultants for detailed design and construction supervision.

The CDA has already floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) for hiring local consultants, with the final submission underway. The consultants will be responsible for preparing detailed engineering designs, the Bill of Quantities (BOQ), project supervision, and quality control.

Ahsan Iqbal directed CDA officials to ensure the consultants’ work meets international standards, stressing that there should be no compromise on quality. The Minister further directed that the designs for the Jinnah Medical Complex should be finalized at the earliest, ensuring the project aligns with modern standards and emerges as a “state-of-the-art” facility. Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the Prime Minister has given clear instructions to include EOBI in the project’s investment plan to maximize financial benefits. He further said that this initiative represents a revolutionary step in the health sector, aiming to provide top-notch medical facilities to the public while serving as a significant milestone in research and development, according to a press release.