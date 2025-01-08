Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Bahauddin Zakariya Express derails near Matiari, rail traffic disrupted

Web Desk
10:43 AM | January 08, 2025
National

The Bahauddin Zakariya Express, traveling from Karachi to Multan, derailed near Odero Lal station in Matiari, disrupting rail traffic and halting trains on both up and down main lines.

According to railway sources, several bogies went off track, causing delays for passengers, including women, children, and the elderly, in harsh winter conditions.

Trains like Khyber Mail, Green Line, and Sir Syed Express faced delays ranging from three to five hours, while Millat Express was delayed by eight hours and Farid Express by five hours.

Pakistan Railways officials are investigating the incident, which marks the second derailment in two weeks. Earlier, the Rahman Baba Express derailed at Drig Road station in Karachi due to a broken coupling, blocking the main domestic travel line.

Web Desk

National

