Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Multiple deaths reported as snowstorm slams US; over 2,300 flight cancelled

Multiple deaths reported as snowstorm slams US; over 2,300 flight cancelled
NEWS WIRE
January 08, 2025
Newspaper, International

NEW YORK  -  At least six people have died in a deadly winter storm that has seized a swathe of the United States  in its icy grip, leading to mass school closures, travel chaos and power cuts, according to media reports. Seven US states declared emergencies: Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Arkansas. More than 2,300 flights have been cancelled, with nearly 9,000 delays also reported owing to the extreme weather caused by the polar vortex of icy cold air that usually circles the North Pole. Around 190,000 people had no power early on Tuesday across states in the storm’s path, according to Poweroutage.us.

Snow and sleet is forecast to continue through the day in much of the north-eastern US, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The winter storm prompted federal offices and local schools to close across the Washington DC area While the precipitation will then dissipate, cold Arctic air is expected to keep conditions icy across a chunk of the country for several more weeks. In Washington DC - where lawmakers met on Monday to certify Donald Trump’s win in November’s election - about 5-9 inches of snow fell, with up to a foot recorded in parts of nearby Maryland and Virginia.Washington DC’s weather emergency is declared until Tuesday as a result of the system, which was named Winter Storm Blair by the Weather Channel.

New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

Children who had been due to go back to classes on Monday after the winter holiday break were instead enjoying a snow day as school districts closed from Maryland to Kansas. In other parts of the US, the winter storm brought with it dangerous road conditions.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1736230246.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025