Nasir Tung elected PBF president as new leadership takes charge

LAHORE - The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has elected a new leadership team for the 2025-2029 term, aligning with constitutional mandates. The elections took place during a meeting chaired by PBF Chairperson Begum Ishrat Ashraf, marking a significant transition after the completion of two terms by outgoing President M Khalid Mahmood and Secretary Lt Col (R) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung, who has now been elected as the new PBF president, with Maj Irfan Younis from Pakistan Army taking on the role of Secretary General. Other newly elected office bearers include Capt M Kamran (VP), Sqn Ldr Muhsin Ali Ch (Associate Secretary), and Abida Changez (Executive Member). The new leadership has pledged to enhance boxing standards in Pakistan, focusing on nurturing talent, promoting inclusivity, and elevating the nation’s presence in the international boxing arena. The meeting also celebrated key achievements of outgoing President M Khalid Mahmood, who has been appointed Chair of Constitution Commission of Asia Boxing Confederation.