Nepra orders Rs0.76/unit refund for XWDiscos, Rs0.49/unit refund for KE consumers in Jan bills

ISLAMABAD - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has allowed Ex-WAPDA power distribution companies (XWDiscos) and K-electric (KE) to refund Rs0.76 per unit and Rs0.49 per unit, respectively, to consumers in their January bills.

In two separate decisions issued here by the authority, NEPRA has ordered the refund Rs0.7556 per unit to the consumers of XWDISCOs on account of variations in fuel charges for November 2024, and KE to refund Rs0.4919 per unit on account of FCA for October 2024. The reduction in tariff will be reimbursed in the electricity bills of January 2025.

As per the decision, the authority has reviewed the request/information provided by CPPA-G seeking monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA). The actual pool fuel cost for the month of November 2024, as claimed by CPPA-G, is Rs7.2274 per unit, against the reference fuel cost component of Rs7.8609 per unit. The actual fuel charges, as claimed by CPPA-G, for the November 2024, decreased by Rs0.6335 per unit as compared to the reference fuel charges.

However, the authority, after incorporating various adjustments, has reviewed and assessed a national average uniform decrease of Rs0.7556 per unit in the applicable tariff for XWDISCOs on account of variations in the fuel charges for November 2024. According the decision, Actual National Avg Uniform FCC for November 2024 is Rs7.1054 per unit instead of Rs7.2274 per unit as claimed by CPPA.

During the hearing, it was observed by NEPRA that in November 2024, the Energy Purchase Price (EPP) for Thar Coal Block-I Power Generation Company (Pvt) Limited, a plant operating on local Thar coal, as submitted by CPPA-G was Rs21.93 per unit while the EPP in respect Port Qasim remained Rs15.74 per unit. This was primarily due to the lower utilisation of Thar coal power plants. It is observed that the Energy Purchase Price (EPP) for Thar coal power plants not only includes fuel costs and variable O&M expenses but also incorporates the fixed costs associated with the coal mines. These fixed costs contribute to a higher per-unit EPP when the plants operate at part load. Conversely, increased plant utilisation enables a more efficient distribution of these fixed costs, thereby reducing the per-unit EPP.

The authority has also observed the delay in the local Thar coal supply to the 660 MW Lucky Coal Power Plant in Karachi. This delay is not only increasing the EPP of the generation basket but also placing a strain on the national exchequer due to foreign exchange outflows.

Consequently, the authority has directed CPPA-G to present a detailed report on this issue in the next FCA hearing. Different commentators raised their concerns during the hearing. CPPA-G also claimed a negative amount of Rs119 million on account of previous adjustment for energy supplied by Tavanir Iran for September 2024. The same amount is being allowed strictly on provisional basis subject to adjustment, in order to avoid piling up of the cost and one time burdening of the consumers in future.

Regarding adjustment of Rs6.4 million and Rs9.1 million for Jamshoro power plant GENCO-I for the months of July and August 2022, respectively, technical verification is required; therefore, the claimed adjustment has been provisionally excluded from workings of instant monthly FCA. Once the same is verified for the relevant months the consequential adjustment based on verified invoice would be made of subsequent FCAs.

Regarding negative adjustment of Rs130.93 million for QATPL RING based power plant for the month of September 2024, the same based on technically verified invoice worked out as negative amount of Rs203.547 million; therefore, the negative amount of Rs203.547 million has been accounted for while working out instant monthly FCA instead of claimed negative adjustment of Rs130.93 million.

Similarly, for negative adjustment of Rs249.382 million and Rs1.8 million for HBS and Punjab Thermal, respectively, for the month of September 2024, the same based on technically verified invoices have been worked out as negative amount of Rs323.28 million and Rs9.57 million, respectively. Therefore, the negative amount of Rs323.28 million and Rs9.57 million for HBS and Punjab Thermal has been accounted for while working out instant monthly FCA instead of claimed negative adjustment of Rs249.382 million and Rs1.8 million.

In its petition, KE had sought NEPRA’s nod for the refund of Rs0.27 per unit to consumers on account of monthly FCA for October. However, after making several adjustments, the authority has ordered the refund of Rs0.4919 per unit to consumers. The total impact of refund amounts to consumers will be Rs843 million.

While reviewing the FCA request of KE, the authority observed that for energy purchased from FPCL, for October 2024, KE has used fuel cost component of Rs19.8983 per unit. The authority vide its decision dated November 07, 2024, has revised the fuel cost component of FPCL with effect from 15-08-2024 to Rs18.7832 per unit. On the basis of revised fuel cost component, the KE’s claimed fuel cost for FPCL for October 2024 has been adjusted downwards by Rs44.045 million.

The authority also noted that for energy purchased from CPPA-G during October 2024, KE has used fuel cost component of Rs9.2593 per unit as against the authority’s approved rate of Rs9.2453 per unit. On the basis of the authority’s approved rate, the KE’s claimed fuel cost for CPPA-G for October 2024 has been adjusted downwards by Rs11.08 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the authority vide its different decisions revised the fuel cost components (FCC) of FPCL from November 2023 till September 2024. This revision in the FCC of FPCL has necessitated revision in the fuel cost already allowed to FPCL for the said period through monthly FCAs. Accordingly, based on the revised FCCs of FPCL, as approved by the authority, a negative adjustment of Rs327 million has been worked out. The same has been accounted for in the instant FCA of October 2024.

The authority also observed that KE, while working out fuel cost of HSD for 1.31 GWhs of electricity from KCCP, has used HSD price of Rs7,345/mmbtu. The same has been corrected to Rs7,339/mmbtu, which resulted in downward adjustment of Rs0.070 million. The same has been adjusted in the FCA of October 2024.