New plant species discovered in South China

NANNING - Chinese researchers have discovered a new species of Begonia in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (XTBG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In a study recently published in the journal Taiwania, the researchers reported an unknown Begonia species collected on a limestone mountain during a field survey of Pingxiang City, Guangxi in 2020, and brought it into cultivation in the XTBG. After extensive examination and comparison with known species, the researchers confirmed that they had discovered a new species.

They named it Begonia pingxiangensis, referencing its origin in Pingxiang. According to the study, the leaves and flowers of Begonia pingxiangensis shares similar traits with those of Begonia daxinensis; however, it can be distinguished by its leaf blade shape, size, flower color, and the smaller sizes of the staminate flower and pistillate flower. The plants grow on rock surface under the forest of karst mountains at an elevation of 320 meters. Researchers assessed its conservation status as “endangered” based on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List Categories and Criteria. They emphasized the need for further investigation to determine its distribution, population size and number of individuals.