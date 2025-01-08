New political deadlock as govt, PTI play blame game

PTI chairman says PML-N led govt creating hurdles in their proposed meeting with Imran Khan. Let us meet PTI founder in jail in an unrestricted environment, demands Opposition Leader. Spokesman for govt negotiating team says PTI delaying talks. Irfan Siddiqui warns of consequences if PTI fails to submit charter of demands.

ISLAMABAD - The ongoing talks between the ruling coalition in the centre and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party face a stalemate with the PTI accusing that the government is not giving them access to jailed leader Imran Khan before the next round of dialogue aimed at bringing down the political temperature.

The PTI also demanded the government to allow them unhindered access, devoid of any surveillance, to the party founder Khan for a meeting as it was agreed upon during the second sitting of the talks.

Addressing a press conference here along with other senior party leadership, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government was creating hurdles in their proposed meeting with the ex-premier Imran Khan.

A joint statement issued at the end of January 2 meeting between the government and opposition’s negotiation committees said both sides would meet during this week in a third sitting after the PTI team would have a meeting with Khan to finalise their charter of demands. A meeting of the negotiation team with the party founder was expected to be held on Tuesday as a key member of the government committee had also given assurance to facilitate such an interaction.

In the second meeting, the PTI committee had sought a meeting with the party chief to finalise their list of demands in writing. In his presser, Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the party still had not received any information about a meeting scheduled with Khan

He said the negotiations should not face a deadlock, adding that they were not holding talks to get a deal but for the sake of the public. He noted that Khan did not want to come out of jail through a deal. “Talks should be held and there should be some outcome of this process,” he said, adding that Khan had already made it clear that they would talk on two issues. These include the release of political workers and formation of a judicial commission to probe into violent incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The PTI chairman said the party’s call for civil disobedience including limiting remittances by overseas Pakistanis was still intact.

“We had said this in clear words during our last meeting with the government to let us meet with Imran Khan in an unrestricted environment in the absence of institutions,” the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said while referring to intelligence agencies.

He said the present conditions of the room in Adiala Jail where meetings with Khan took place were “not conducive to free and open talks.” He accused the intelligence agencies for interfering into the judicial process when PTI leaders and workers apply bails in the courts.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the government negotiating team Senator Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday expressed concerns about the PTI’s delayed written charter of demands, which has slowed talks and criticised inconsistencies in the PTI leadership’s statements.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that the PTI had committed to presenting a written charter of demands in the next meeting, following agreements made in the previous two sessions, however, the PTI has yet to fulfill this promise, causing an alarming delay in the negotiation process.

Talks between the government and PTI have stopped because PTI has not given its demands, he said, adding, there will be consequences if PTI does not give its demands.

Responding to a query, Senator said that the government has not set any conditions for the talks and we have even not asked PTI to stop their civil disobedience campaign on social media, adding, however, despite our efforts, PTI is still not serious about achieving fruitful results from these talks.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui expressed surprise that despite PTI setting January 31 as the deadline for conclusive talks, no progress has been made so far.

Senator Siddiqui stated that PTI has not proposed a new date for the next negotiation meeting, suggesting that they should consult Imran Khan to decide the next course of action. Irfan Siddiqui categorically stated that PTI’s founder cannot be released through executive orders, emphasising that only the courts will decide. Siddiqui urged PTI to first present their charter of demands, adding, then we will explore alternative solutions and suggest ways to address their concerns once their demands are on the table.

Siddiqui also drew parallels with PML-N’s leadership, who bravely faced jail time and were released on bail, underscoring their commitment to the rule of law.