Obstinate Denial

The government continues to display a perplexing detachment from the reality of internet access in Pakistan. Its statements stand in stark contradiction to the lived experiences of millions of Pakistanis and the findings of diagnostic and analytical tools, which provide empirical evidence of the country’s poor internet state. Yet, the government seems to dismiss these as mere political rhetoric. The recent claim by Information Minister Attaullah Tarrar that Pakistanis should be grateful for having better and cheaper internet than several other countries is particularly galling.

The fact is, Pakistan’s internet is neither better nor comparable to global standards. By every measurable metric—bandwidth, speed, and infrastructure development—Pakistan lags near the bottom globally. This is not an opinion or political hyperbole; it is a verifiable truth. As for the claim of affordability, yes, Pakistan’s internet is relatively cheaper, but this is a reflection of the country’s low-income status, where prices must align with the limited purchasing power of the average citizen. Affordability does not equate to quality, and it is hardly a consolation when users struggle to access this so-called “cheap” internet due to poor infrastructure and frequent disruptions. Highlighting growth in IT exports does not negate the internet’s glaring shortcomings.

In fact, the growth in IT exports underscores the resilience of Pakistani professionals who have managed to succeed despite these challenges. One can only wonder how much more the IT sector could achieve if the country provided high-speed, reliable internet without the frequent connectivity issues and restrictive policies. A fair comparison with regional IT hubs like India, Bangladesh, or Vietnam—countries that have invested heavily in robust internet infrastructure—would reveal the stark gap in potential and performance.

The government must abandon its strategy of obfuscation and denial. Acknowledging the problem is the first step toward addressing it This persistent cognitive dissonance—that everything is fine when it clearly is not—only hampers progress.