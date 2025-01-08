Opening ceremony of Capacity Building Training Programme for nurses held

Peshawar - The inaugural ceremony of the 3rd batch of the Leadership and Capacity Building Training Programme for nurses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the joint initiative of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, the provincial Health Department, and SAME RPS UK. This training programme aims to enhance the quality of nursing education and skills to meet international standards with the support of expert trainers from the United Kingdom.

The ceremony was graced by Syed Adeel Shah, Secretary of Health for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the importance of such programmes in strengthening the nursing profession and emphasized that refresher courses and modern training methods would significantly enhance participants’ skills.

Secretary of Health remarked, “Nursing is a cornerstone of the healthcare system. The provincial government is committed to raising the standards of nursing colleges and institutions to produce highly skilled professionals. This training programme will bring remarkable changes to the nursing sector and positively impact the province’s overall healthcare system.”

He assured participants of full support and residential facilities during the programme. He further highlighted that the Leadership and Capacity Building Training Programme is highly appreciated for its role in fostering professional development and enhancing the skills of nurses. Refresher courses and continuous exposure to modern practices are expected to significantly improve participants’ capabilities, contributing to the establishment of a strong and effective healthcare system, he added.

Dr Ijaz Hussain, Project Director of SAME RPS, UK, outlined the goals and significance of the programme, stating that it is designed to equip nurses with advanced leadership skills and professional expertise. Prof. Dr Rubina Nazli, Pro Vice-Chancellor of KMU, and Ms Akhtar Bano, Director of Nursing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also addressed the participants. They praised the transformative impact of this training initiative in elevating the standards of the nursing profession in the province.

The programme provides participants with hands-on training aligned with international standards, incorporating modern techniques and best medical practices. In addition, facilities such as internet access, IT resources, modern classrooms, and hospital visits are being provided to ensure a comprehensive learning experience.

This joint project between SAME RPS UK, the Department of Health, and Khyber Medical University underscores their commitment to building a sustainable and impactful healthcare workforce. Ultimately, it aims to improve public health standards in the region.