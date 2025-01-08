Pak-UK ties based on shared goals for global peace: Khawaja Asif

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms. Jane Marriott called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Islamabad today.

The Minister on this occasion said that Pak-UK relationship draws its strength from shared objectives for global peace and security. He said large number of Pakistani diaspora in UK acts as a living bridge between the two countries.

The Minister expressed hope that continuous defence cooperation via established forums would result in tangible progress in the field of defence cooperation between two countries.

They expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between two countries and stressed the need for further strengthening of ties.