Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in South Africa Test series finale

LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has docked Pakistan five World Test Championship (WTC) points following their 2-0 series defeat to South Africa. The penalty was imposed on Tuesday for a slow over-rate during the second Test of the recently concluded series.

In addition to the points deduction, the Pakistan team was fined 25% of their match fees. Captain Shan Masood accepted responsibility for the offence and agreed to the proposed sanctions, avoiding the need for a formal hearing. Despite the penalty, Pakistan remains in eighth place on the WTC standings with 35 points from 12 matches, just three points ahead of the ninth-placed West Indies. However, the deduction does not impact Pakistan’s WTC campaign, as they are already out of contention for a spot in the final.

Following the disappointing whitewash against South Africa, Pakistan will now turn their attention to their final WTC 2023-25 series as they host the West Indies for two Tests later this month in Multan.The West Indies team will arrive in Pakistan early for a three-day practice match against Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled to begin on January 10. Both squads will assemble in Islamabad on January 6, with training sessions to follow. The Pakistan team will begin their preparations on January 7 at the Islamabad Club, while the West Indies will hold two intensive training sessions on January 8 and 9 to gear up for the series.