Pakistan reports first polio case of 2025 in KP

Pakistan has reported its first polio case of 2025, with a 13-month-old girl from Tank district, , confirmed to have Wild Poliovirus type 1. The child exhibited symptoms on November 25.

In 2024, Pakistan recorded 68 polio cases, including 21 in , 27 in Balochistan, 19 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a highly infectious virus transmitted through the fecal-oral route or contaminated food and water. It primarily affects children under five and can cause irreversible paralysis or death. There is no cure, but vaccination offers lifelong protection.

Both oral and inactivated polio vaccines are effective and widely used globally to combat the disease.





