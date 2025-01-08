Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Pakistan’s High Commissioner calls on President of Maldives, presents his credentials

APP
January 08, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s High Commissioner Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi on Tuesday called on President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu and presented his credentials to the President. The President of the Maldives stressed the importance of deep brotherly relations between the two countries and expressed his best wishes. The High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Vice Admiral (R) Faisal Rasul Lodhi, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Maldives in a traditional and dignified ceremony.

 The ceremony was held this morning at the Maldives Headquarters. The High Commissioner was escorted to the Headquarters by the Cultural Band of the Maldives National Defence Force.

 The Deputy Head of Staff, Zulqarnain Ahmed also accompanied the High Commissioner.

 The meeting was also attended by the President’s Chief of Staff Abdullah Fayyaz, the President of Maldives’ Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Mohamed Naseer and the Maldives’ Foreign Secretary Fatima Anaya.

Both the President of the Republic of Maldives and the High Commissioner emphasized the importance of the deep brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Maldives, which are based on religious affiliation, common cultural interests, mutual trust and respect.

