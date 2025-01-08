Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education, trade

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Turkiye have vowed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in education, trade, and defence.

Ambassador of Turkiye in Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu, along with the Education Attache, Dr Mehmet Toyran, visited the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) here on Tuesday. The visit, marked by meaningful discussions and a series of engaging activities, reinforced the enduring ties between Pakistan and Turkiye while exploring new avenues for academic and cultural collaboration. Upon arrival, the Turkish Ambassador was warmly received by the Dean and Head of the Department, according to a press release.

The Ambassador met with the Rector NUML, Major Gen (r) Shahid Mehmood Kayani, where discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in research and education. DG NUML, Brig Shahzad Munir was also present during the meeting. Rector NUML lauded the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the shared history, cultural affinity, and mutual respect that unite the two nations. The Rector also highlighted NUML’s commitment to fostering educational excellence and deepening collaboration with Turkish institutions, especially in areas like language learning, faculty exchange, and joint research initiatives.

Following the meeting with the Rector, the Ambassador and Education Attaché toured the Rumi Block, accompanied by the Dean and department faculty. During the tour, they visited classrooms, the library, the teachers’ lounge, and the Head of Department’s office, gaining insights into the university’s academic environment and resources.

In his address to the students and Faculty of the Turkish department, Turkish Ambassador, Irfan Neziroglu, extended warm greetings from the people of Turkiye to Pakistan and the students and faculty of NUML. He underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in education, trade, and defence, citing the mutual benefits such partnerships offer. Addressing the students, the Ambassador encouraged them to excel in mastering the Turkish language, describing it as a gateway to unique opportunities and success. He shared his optimism about the promising role these students could play in fostering closer ties between Turkiye, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan.

On the occasion, the Dean of the Faculty of Languages, Dr Jamil Asghar Jami, expressed profound gratitude and honour for hosting the Turkish Ambassador. He highlighted Turkiye’s pivotal role as a geographical and cultural bridge and underscored the longstanding friendship between the two countries. The Dean emphasized the opportunities for Pakistan to learn from Turkey’s advancements in education, technology, and cultural preservation.

The visit concluded with a vibrant interaction session where the Ambassador engaged with students and faculty in a friendly and informal setting. He reiterated the importance of creating supportive environments for language learning and cross-cultural understanding.