Palisades Fire in Los Angeles burns through 1,262 acres as strong winds fuel inferno

A growing wildfire consumed 1,262 acres near an affluent area of Los Angeles, California as powerful dry winds and very dry vegetation fueled the raging inferno Tuesday.

"The fire is now 1,262 acres and growing due to the extreme wind conditions. The winds are anticipated to peak in the overnight hours. The Mandatory Evacuation zone remains the same and encompasses most of Pacific Palisades," the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) said in a statement.

President Joe Biden said he is “frequently briefed” on the wildfires in West Los Angeles and has offered federal assistance to aid in firefighting efforts.

"My team and I are in touch with state and local officials, and I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire," Biden said in a statement.

The president announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support impacted areas and reimburse California for immediate firefighting costs. He urged residents of Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas to "stay vigilant and listen to local officials.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency to support the communities impacted by the Palisades Fire.

"Southern California residents: stay vigilant, take all necessary precautions, and follow local emergency guidance," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, footage circulating online showed a bulldozer moving a line of cars to create a path for emergency vehicles. Evacuations were ordered for the Palisades Fire down in the area and to the Pacific Coast Highway.

The Palisades Fire is now "rapidly spreading" in a westward direction near the Pacific Palisades Highlands community, LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott said in a short video posted to social media.

A cause has yet to be determined, but data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection indicates that the blaze is 0% contained after erupting around 11.04 a.m. local time (1904GMT).

The LAFD has ordered Palisades residents to evacuate and has established an evacuation center at the Westwood Recreation Center.

"People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire. Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly," the LAFD said in an alert to residents.

The fire is being fueled by what the National Weather Service is calling a "life-threatening and destructive windstorm" that is slated to run through Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts are expected to range between 50-80 miles per hour (80-129 kph) with isolated areas in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles expected to face gusts of 80-100 mph (129-161 kph).