The Bayeux Tapestry is a remarkable medieval work of art and historical record that unfurls a visual narrative of the Norman Conquest of England in 1066. Despite being called a “tapestry,” it’s not a woven textile but rather an embroidered cloth, measuring approximately 70 meters in length. Commissioned by Bishop Odo of Bayeux, the half-brother of William the Conqueror, the tapestry showcases intricate scenes that vividly depict the events leading up to and including the Battle of Hastings. Its historical value lies in its role as a primary source, shedding light on the medieval era’s culture, fashion, weaponry, and tactics, making it an invaluable relic of the past.