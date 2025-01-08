Peshawar pacer Niaz excels as Quaid Trophy player of the tournament

LAHORE - Peshawar Region finished as runners-up in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25, narrowly losing to Sialkot by just one wicket in a nail-biting final at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi. Central to their impressive campaign was the lethal bowling trio of Niaz Khan, M Amir Khan, and Sajid Khan, who collectively dismantled opposition batting line-ups.

Niaz Khan stood out as the tournament’s top performer, claiming the Player of the Tournament title after emerging as the highest wicket-taker with 39 scalps.The 23-year-old pacer from Swat bowled an incredible 253.5 overs across eight matches, more than any other bowler in the tournament. His 39 wickets came at an average of 20.13 and included two five-wicket hauls. Niaz capped his stellar campaign with a match-winning effort in the final, taking 9-112. His tally surpassed that of Musa Khan, who finished with 38 wickets. Reflecting on his achievements, Niaz told PCB Digital. “I am grateful to the Almighty for helping me achieve this goal of becoming the top wicket-taker in Pakistan’s prestigious first-class tournament. It is a matter of pride for me and my family.”

Since making his first-class debut for KPK against Sindh in October 2021 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, where he grabbed 5-58, Niaz has been a rising star in Pakistan cricket. After 24 first-class matches, his record now stands at 79 wickets at an average of 26.75, including four five-wicket hauls.“I represented Pakistan U19 in 2019 and returned to competitive cricket in 2021. That season, I progressed from district cricket to the second XI and eventually made my first-class debut. In last year’s Quaid Trophy, I picked up 17 wickets in five matches.”

Niaz credited his success to the guidance of Peshawar’s head coach, Zohaib Khan. “I look up to Kemar Roach as my role model and learn a lot by watching him bowl. Our head coach, Zohaib Khan, has been instrumental in preparing us for the red-ball challenge, as he connects well with the players.”Next on Niaz’s agenda is the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2024-25, where he will represent the SBP.