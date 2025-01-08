Wednesday, January 08, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PM Shehbaz pledges collaboration for economic growth

PM Shehbaz pledges collaboration for economic growth
Web Desk
4:49 PM | January 08, 2025
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his readiness to engage with all stakeholders to drive the country’s economic development.

Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Wednesday, the prime minister congratulated the PSX for its excellent performance in 2024.

“The economy of Pakistan is improving steadily. It is an honor for me to visit the PSX today,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the government’s primary objective is to transform macroeconomic stability into sustained economic growth.

The prime minister also praised the recently launched ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project and announced plans to meet financial experts from Karachi and other cities to develop strategies for economic advancement.

He anticipated receiving proposals to implement an export-led growth agenda and to harness the country’s natural resources effectively.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to transparency, he assured that the privatization process would be conducted with complete openness.

Rana Sanaullah denies pressure for Imran Khan's release, criticizes PTI's propaganda

“Pakistan has achieved economic stability in recent months. We are working towards reducing the interest rate to 6% to encourage investment,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1736311132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025