PM Shehbaz pledges collaboration for economic growth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his readiness to engage with all stakeholders to drive the country’s economic development.

Addressing a ceremony at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Wednesday, the prime minister congratulated the PSX for its excellent performance in 2024.

“The economy of Pakistan is improving steadily. It is an honor for me to visit the PSX today,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the government’s primary objective is to transform macroeconomic stability into sustained economic growth.

The prime minister also praised the recently launched ‘Uraan Pakistan’ project and announced plans to meet financial experts from Karachi and other cities to develop strategies for economic advancement.

He anticipated receiving proposals to implement an export-led growth agenda and to harness the country’s natural resources effectively.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to transparency, he assured that the privatization process would be conducted with complete openness.

“Pakistan has achieved economic stability in recent months. We are working towards reducing the interest rate to 6% to encourage investment,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.